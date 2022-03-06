Short Interest in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expands By 50.6%

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,500 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the January 31st total of 397,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE KOP traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $28.18. 44,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,401. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $595.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Koppers has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.73 million. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $85,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Koppers by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Koppers by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Koppers by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 49,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Koppers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 105,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Koppers by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

