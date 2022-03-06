Short Interest in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Rises By 72.8%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,180,000 shares, an increase of 72.8% from the January 31st total of 10,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.74.

Shares of Lufax stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,204,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,368,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lufax has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $15.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 463.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Lufax during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

