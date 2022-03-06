Short Interest in Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) Declines By 34.6%

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the January 31st total of 18,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Miromatrix Medical stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,026. Miromatrix Medical has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

