Short Interest in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Increases By 88.2%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the January 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 681,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 19.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.07.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $135.91 on Friday. monday.com has a 52-week low of $121.96 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.24.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.26. monday.com had a negative net margin of 41.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that monday.com will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

