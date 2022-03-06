Short Interest in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Declines By 29.3%

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the January 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSE:CAF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 17,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,702. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $23.83.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.2086 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,738,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $85,493,000 after acquiring an additional 72,837 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $76,037,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 12,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

