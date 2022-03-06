Short Interest in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Declines By 29.3%

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the January 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NYSE:CAF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 17,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,702. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $23.83.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.2086 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.
