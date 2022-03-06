Short Interest in OPY Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:OHAAU) Declines By 39.4%

OPY Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:OHAAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the January 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of OHAAU remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,116. OPY Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHAAU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth $1,690,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $3,000,000.

