Short Interest in Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Increases By 50.0%

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PFBX remained flat at $$16.30 during midday trading on Friday. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.55. Peoples Financial has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $17.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans.

