Short Interest in Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Increases By 50.0%

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PFBX remained flat at $$16.30 during midday trading on Friday. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.55. Peoples Financial has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $17.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
About Peoples Financial (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peoples Financial (PFBX)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.