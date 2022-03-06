Short Interest in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Rises By 48.5%

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,500 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the January 31st total of 582,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 866,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,432,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,187,000 after acquiring an additional 231,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,461 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,132,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,144,000 after acquiring an additional 126,276 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,373,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,391,000 after buying an additional 227,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Relx by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,707,000 after buying an additional 59,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RELX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.90) to GBX 2,730 ($36.63) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,500 ($33.54) to GBX 2,600 ($34.89) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,788.00.

Shares of Relx stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.91. 1,483,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,673. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Relx has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.73.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

