Short Interest in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Declines By 40.9%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNAB. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNAB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. 54,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,173. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

