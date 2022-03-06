Short Interest in TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Increases By 43.8%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,900 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the January 31st total of 355,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,119.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMOAF opened at $7.96 on Friday. TomTom has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80.

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.71 million during the quarter.

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

