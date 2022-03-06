Short Interest in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Grows By 66.0%

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,600 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the January 31st total of 272,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.69.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 79.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 10.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,988 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

