Short Interest in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Grows By 56.1%

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the January 31st total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 736,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRUE. Craig Hallum lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TrueCar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in TrueCar by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. TrueCar has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $306.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

