Short Interest in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Declines By 29.4%

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 253.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 136,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 811.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 195,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 173,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tuscan Holdings Corp. II alerts:

Shares of THCA stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.