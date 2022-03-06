Short Interest in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Drops By 38.2%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the January 31st total of 116,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Separately, Maxim Group upgraded VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.06.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirTra in the third quarter valued at about $894,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in VirTra during the second quarter worth $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VirTra by 109.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of VirTra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VirTra Company Profile (Get Rating)
VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VirTra (VTSI)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.