Short Interest in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Drops By 38.2%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the January 31st total of 116,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirTra in the third quarter valued at about $894,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in VirTra during the second quarter worth $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VirTra by 109.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of VirTra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $66.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. VirTra has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

VirTra Company Profile (Get Rating)

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

