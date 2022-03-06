Short Interest in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Rises By 97.6%

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the January 31st total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of VMAR opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. The company has a market cap of $59.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of -1.57. Vision Marine Technologies has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $11.99.

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.25% and a negative return on equity of 51.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.