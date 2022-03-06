Signify Health, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signify Health in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Signify Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Signify Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

SGFY stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $31.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Signify Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,759,000 after buying an additional 31,915 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 100,142 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

About Signify Health (Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.