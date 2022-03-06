Silver Lake Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts makes up 2.2% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3,334.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 70,747 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPC stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.59. 838,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.73. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

