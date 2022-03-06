Silver Lake Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 378.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 13,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNW. UBS Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.79.

Shares of PNW traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.45. 802,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,752. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.28. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

