Silver Lake Advisory LLC Takes Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,871,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 468.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,236,000 after buying an additional 434,077 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $37,158,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1,302.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,247,000 after buying an additional 279,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 100.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 556,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,048,000 after buying an additional 279,272 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBOE traded up $3.18 on Friday, reaching $120.52. The company had a trading volume of 661,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.22. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.83.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

