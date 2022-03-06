SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Up 4.1%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.22 and last traded at $39.63. Approximately 35,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,527,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SM shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 797.96 and a beta of 5.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 1.38%. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,233 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

