SmartCash Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $110,817.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

