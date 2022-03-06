SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,469 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.48% of SmartFinancial worth $10,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after acquiring an additional 45,460 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 516,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 30,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

SMBK opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $433.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

