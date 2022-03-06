SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 1,005 Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.29% of Beam Global worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Beam Global by 147.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEEM traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,623. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $50.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33.

BEEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

