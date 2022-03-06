SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares during the period.

Shares of VO traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.92. The company had a trading volume of 805,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,858. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $206.71 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

