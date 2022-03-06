Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $100.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 48,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,535,662 shares.The stock last traded at $74.01 and had previously closed at $73.60.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 38.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 362,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 100,655 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth about $2,320,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,952,000 after purchasing an additional 569,660 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 13,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 85,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 307.56%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

