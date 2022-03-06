SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for SoFi Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.85) EPS.

In other news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.