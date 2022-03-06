SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) PT Lowered to $15.50 at Credit Suisse Group

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.86.

Shares of SOFI opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.85) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

