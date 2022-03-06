SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.010-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $739.46 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.220 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SolarWinds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.43.

SWI stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. 853,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,836. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.92. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SolarWinds will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

