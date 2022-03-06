Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $30.22 Million Stock Holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,366,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,715 shares during the quarter. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital accounts for approximately 3.6% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 6.08% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $30,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 38,192 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 59,243 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

PFLT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.03. 227,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $13.92.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 98.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on PFLT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

