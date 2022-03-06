Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 170.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 183.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE OMC traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,482,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,251. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.24. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.