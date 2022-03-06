Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 14,734 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,734 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 1.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.75. 10,678,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,587,062. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.50. The company has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.47%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

