Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 6,092 Shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IG. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IG traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.73. The company had a trading volume of 21,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,906. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19.

