Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$4.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Southern also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.600 EPS.

Shares of SO traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,514,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,285,550. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.12. Southern has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $69.76. The company has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $129,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,795 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,533. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $728,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Southern by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Southern by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 129,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

