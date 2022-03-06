Southern (NYSE:SO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Southern also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.000-$4.300 EPS.

SO traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.58. 6,514,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,285,550. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.12. The company has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Southern has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $69.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $129,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,795 shares of company stock worth $6,931,533. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

