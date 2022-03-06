Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the January 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern States Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Southern States Bancshares alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,148,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,488,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,588,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,014,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSBK opened at $22.50 on Friday. Southern States Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern States Bancshares will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Southern States Bancshares (Get Rating)

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.