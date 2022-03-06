S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $480.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SPGI. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $478.30.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $407.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $416.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.66. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $327.31 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In other news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,410 shares of company stock worth $3,002,623. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,642,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

