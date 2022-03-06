Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SBSAA stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 23,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,295. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25. Spanish Broadcasting System has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc is a media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, music, and lives entertainment. It operates through Radio and Television segments. The company was founded by Pablo Raul Alarcon, Sr.

