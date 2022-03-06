SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.06 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.00. 638,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,979. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.72. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.14.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,663,000 after buying an additional 172,895 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SpartanNash by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SpartanNash by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in SpartanNash by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

