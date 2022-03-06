SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Clarus Wealth Advisors’ 7th Largest Position

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,048 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 3.3% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 105,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 484,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 21,462 shares during the period.

SPYV opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

