SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Stake Increased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 159.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,851.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD opened at $193.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.30. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $157.26 and a 52 week high of $250.82.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

