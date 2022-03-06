SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Shares Acquired by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned 2.36% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $9,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSW opened at $137.14 on Friday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a twelve month low of $130.77 and a twelve month high of $187.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.76.

