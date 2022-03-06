Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

SPR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of SPR opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.85. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,888,000 after acquiring an additional 70,599 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,006,000 after buying an additional 1,279,596 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,122,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,631,000 after buying an additional 329,723 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,395,000 after buying an additional 3,272,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,611,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,278,000 after buying an additional 279,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

