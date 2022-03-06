Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $133.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPLK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.66.

SPLK opened at $129.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

