Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Rating Increased to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 price target on the software company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $134.00. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.48% from the company’s previous close.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.66.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $129.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,507,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Splunk by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,839,000 after purchasing an additional 838,240 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,658,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Splunk by 25,218.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 658,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $76,235,000 after purchasing an additional 656,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

