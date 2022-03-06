SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,300 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the January 31st total of 311,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $48.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.85. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. SPX has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $68.24.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPX will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SPX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SPX in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

SPXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

SPX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.