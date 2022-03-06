Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,108 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,359 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Open Text by 63.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 579,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,243,000 after purchasing an additional 225,135 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 39.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 971,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,340,000 after acquiring an additional 274,498 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 264,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 309.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 45,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 1,801.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 179,228 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.92. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $40.96 and a one year high of $55.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTEX. StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

