Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $500,000 in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REXR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 72,663 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,562,000 after purchasing an additional 85,041 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 51,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $71.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 88.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $81.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

