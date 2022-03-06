Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $511,000 in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter worth about $617,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 70.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 88.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,849,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,203,000 after acquiring an additional 869,957 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Janet Risi Field bought 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James K. Price bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

MEG opened at $46.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average is $59.06. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile (Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.