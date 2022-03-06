Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $530,000 in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 1,474.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 14.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in frontdoor by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTDR shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.52. frontdoor, inc. has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $57.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.37.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). frontdoor had a return on equity of 3,066.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

