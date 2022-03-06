Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 18,081 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,081 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 60,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 907,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,269,000 after buying an additional 159,790 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,346,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 34.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 567,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,182,000 after purchasing an additional 145,826 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $39.30 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

